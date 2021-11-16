Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

