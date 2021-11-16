Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

