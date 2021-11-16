Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,101,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Entergy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

