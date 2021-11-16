Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 20,493 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $780.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

