ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Charles Alexander Mathis Purchases 1,200 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 65,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $896.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

