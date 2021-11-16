Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SWIR stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

