Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 184.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.12. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

