Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

