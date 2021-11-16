Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,856 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $480,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,461,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

