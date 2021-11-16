Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

