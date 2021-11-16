Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 153,775.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

