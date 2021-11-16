Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 778.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.