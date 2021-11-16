Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

SCHH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 11,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

