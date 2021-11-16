Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$137.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$100.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$92.35 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

