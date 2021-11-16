Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 1,500.16 ($19.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £21.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,420.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,320.96. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 947.25 ($12.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,568.50 ($20.49).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

