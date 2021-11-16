Scry.info (DDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,290.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $83,290.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

