SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $375.00. The stock had previously closed at $343.02, but opened at $361.32. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $347.98, with a volume of 75,305 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in SEA by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.10. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

