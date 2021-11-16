Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00.
NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.