Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.