Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

