Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sema4 stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 60,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,274. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

