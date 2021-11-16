Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,293. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.