Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Serco Group stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

