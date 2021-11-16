Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in October

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Serco Group stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Serco Group Company Profile
