SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.37. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 129,186 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

