Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$344.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

