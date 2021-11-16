Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$4.89 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$344.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

