Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHECY opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.00. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $48.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

