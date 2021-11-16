Short Interest in 12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Drops By 93.3%

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,358,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,082,438. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

