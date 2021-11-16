Short Interest in 12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Drops By 93.3%

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,358,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,082,438. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
12 ReTech Company Profile
