Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Grows By 860.0%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANIOY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.