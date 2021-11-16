Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Declines By 72.9%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the October 14th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

