Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Grows By 190.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

