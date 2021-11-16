Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Grows By 190.6%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BITGF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $24.90.
About Biotage AB (publ)
