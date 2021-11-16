Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expands By 444.0%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 444.0% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.