Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Decreases By 66.7%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $12,435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $6,923,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. DHB Capital has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.