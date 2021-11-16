Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Drops By 87.1%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENGGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

