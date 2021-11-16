Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Rises By 192.5%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.84. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

