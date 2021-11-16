Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Expands By 200.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DVOL stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

