Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Declines By 80.0%

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.74. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

