Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Grows By 233.3%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,858. The stock has a market cap of $712.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. Kelly Services has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $60.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.