Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Declines By 91.4%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:KWAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,695. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

