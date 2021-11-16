Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Decreases By 89.8%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the October 14th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNBWY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 60,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.