Short Interest in Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Declines By 69.2%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $$11.70 during trading on Tuesday. Megaport has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

