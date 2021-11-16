Short Interest in Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Declines By 99.0%

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPMTF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

