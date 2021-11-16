Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Rises By 696.9%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 696.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Stagecoach Group Company Profile
