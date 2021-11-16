Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Rises By 696.9%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 696.9% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

