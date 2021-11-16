Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Rises By 958.3%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GYST opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Graystone has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Graystone
