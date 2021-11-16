Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Rises By 958.3%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GYST opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Graystone has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

