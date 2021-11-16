Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 282.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TuanChe stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.09. TuanChe has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

