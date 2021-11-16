Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.51 ($65.30).

ETR:SHL traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €60.00 ($70.59). The stock had a trading volume of 539,416 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.09 and its 200 day moving average is €54.12. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.22 ($73.20).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

