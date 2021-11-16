Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.51 ($65.30).

ETR:SHL traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €60.00 ($70.59). The stock had a trading volume of 539,416 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.09 and its 200 day moving average is €54.12. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.22 ($73.20).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

