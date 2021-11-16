SifChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $735,907.00 (erowan)

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. SifChain has a market cap of $53.02 million and $735,907.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SifChain has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

SifChain Profile

EROWAN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,016,868,232 coins and its circulating supply is 310,740,763 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

