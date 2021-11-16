Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

SGTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,721. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

