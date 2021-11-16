Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch Sells 5,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $208.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

