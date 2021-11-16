Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in October

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

