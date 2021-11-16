Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in October

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59.
About Silver Lake Resources
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.