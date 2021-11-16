Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $304.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

